Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby Dedicate '2Step' (Remix) Video To Ukraine

“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran's statement reads. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”



“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there," he added. "I stand with Ukraine.”



In the video, we can see Sheeran walking in the streets of Kyiv before the country was destroyed by the Russian's relentless attacks on the country. Lil Baby joins in midway through the video while Sheeran does a little two-step of his own while surrounded by dancers who look like Ukrainian citizens.



The collaboration comes after Sheeran dropped his collaboration with J Balvin and Lil Baby released his own pair of tracks "Right On" and "In a Minute." Watch their new video up top.