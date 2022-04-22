Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby Dedicate '2Step' (Remix) Video To Ukraine
By Tony M. Centeno
April 22, 2022
Ed Sheeran has been hyping up his remix of "2Step" featuring Lil Baby over the past few days. Now that the music video has arrived, the "Bad Habits" singer has a special message for the people of Ukraine.
On Friday, April 22, Ed Sheeran dropped the video for his "2Step" (Remix) featuring Lil Baby. The video begins with a touching foreword that explains why he filmed the music video in Ukraine. According to the message, Sheeran went to the country before Russia began its invasion. He also reveals that he plans on donating the royalty money he'll receive from his YouTube streams to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran's statement reads. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”
“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there," he added. "I stand with Ukraine.”
In the video, we can see Sheeran walking in the streets of Kyiv before the country was destroyed by the Russian's relentless attacks on the country. Lil Baby joins in midway through the video while Sheeran does a little two-step of his own while surrounded by dancers who look like Ukrainian citizens.
The collaboration comes after Sheeran dropped his collaboration with J Balvin and Lil Baby released his own pair of tracks "Right On" and "In a Minute." Watch their new video up top.