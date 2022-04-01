UFO Filmed On Doorbell Camera Flying Erratically Over California

Owners of doorbell cameras know that along with capturing the postal worker's daily visits and an occasional squirrel or rabbit, there are sometimes stranger things that wind up getting filmed by the device. In the past, videos from doorbell cameras have shown bizarre behavior, meltdowns, animal attacks, insults, cheaters, even a woman giving birth and odder still, an alien abduction. Well now, one doorbell camera captured something out of this world - a UFO.

The video, which was filmed in Bakersfield, California, was sent in to the local news. It shows the nighttime sky when all of a sudden, an object moves erratically through the darkness with light trailing behind it.

The man who submitted the clip said that the object came down from the south beyond the trees, before whipping through the sky at a very high speed.