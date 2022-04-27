Here's The Best Burger In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 27, 2022
A good burger can come from all kinds of eateries: fine-dining restaurants, food trucks, drive-thrus, bars, hole-in-the-wall spots, and much more. Just don't forget the fries!
If you've been curious about which burger reigns supreme in Florida, Mashed has you covered. Writers combed through multiple sources to find the best of the best across the country:
"By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."
This burger was crowned the No. 1 burger in the Sunshine State: The Glazed One by Thee Burger Spot!
The website also explains why they picked this monster of a burger:
"The Burger Spot literally couldn't get much better reviews. Based in Tampa, this joint has some epic creations to their name. However, when you're in the market for the best burger in the state of Florida, you must order The Glazed One. This thing is just like their Bacon Cheeseburger — with one yummy difference. Instead of hamburger buns, The Glazed One is bookended by glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme. Yes, it's as good as it sounds. There's one caveat, though. This menu item is only available on Fridays, so be sure to plan your life accordingly."
If you want to sink your teeth into this burger, drop by 3917 N. Tampa St. in Tampa.
