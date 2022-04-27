Here's When Post Malone Will Drop 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

Post Malone has finally announced the release date for his new album twelve carat toothache. The rapper announced on Wednesday (April 27) that the album will be out on June 3.

Malone took to his social media to reveal the long-awaited news after teasing the album on IG Live last weekend. He confirmed on the Livestream that his new album will include 14 tracks with features including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. He also shared a snippet of his collaboration with Doja Cat titled "Happy" and gushed over how "blessed" he was to work with her. "She is so incredible. I am so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her," he said. The "rockstar" rapper's manager, Dre London, had previously stated that the new album would be arriving in May.

In an interview with Billboard, Malone revealed that the album will “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream. The duality, the balance of everything, I think that’s what makes this album feel like it’s glued together."

See the announcement below.