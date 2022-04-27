Justin Bieber Whisper Raps In New Track Teasing Don Toliver Collab

Justin Bieber is feeling funny! The singer just dropped a goofy new video and short song teasing his upcoming collaboration with rapper Don Toliver. The video, which Bieber teased and dropped on Wednesday, April 26, features a one-minute bare-bones hip hop track called "I Feel Funny."

As Bieber whisper-raps through some simple bars, he dons an orange ski mask and goofs around the set of the music video: "Bills on bills (Bills on bills)/I want to make them (I want to make them)/All these hearts (Hearts, hearts)/I used to break them (usеd to break ’em).”

The video also has captions explaining what's happening on the set of an extravagant-looking music video shoot. "justin enjoyed casually dropping by the set ot see how things were coming along," one caption reads. As Bieber goofs around the set, it's clear the production team isn't as amused as he is, presumably playing it up for the video. “We shot this video on my phone between takes of our actual video,” the captions explain. “We shot this in about 15 minutes, hope you enjoyed it.”

Toliver also makes a cameo appearance in the video, which concludes by teasing a collaboration between the two called "Honest," which will be released as a single accompanied by a music video that Bieber says is "coming very very soon."