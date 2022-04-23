Justin Bieber Is Unrecognizable To Grandma In Hilarious Viral TikTok

It's no secret that Justin Bieber has gone through several phases since the start of his career. Remember the infamous hair flip? The mustache? The pretty boy look?

While we all know and recognize these different Justin Bieber looks, a grandma on TikTok has gone viral for the opposite. In a hilarious video posted by Julia Duncan, her nanna is seen giving commentary on different pictures of the "Anyone" singer. What makes the video even funnier is the fact that the woman didn't notice it was the same person for most of the video.

The video starts out with a photo of the 28-year-old singer when he had longer hair. "Wow! Who is that? He's so tall. He looks familiar to me, like someone I knew or know from a long time ago," Julia's nanna said. As more pictures of Justin Bieber come across the screen, she said remarks like, "Oh wow, he's cute," and "I don't care for mustaches too much but he's cute."

Nanna started to catch on and realized some of the photos look like the ones from earlier on in the TikTok, which has received over 1 million views since it was posted on Friday (April 22). She also adorably mistook Bieber for a girl in some photos when he was rocking his signature Bieber hair and his blonde emo 'do.

She was shown a photo of Bieber at the Grammys earlier this year when he wore his oversized Balenciaga suit. "Oh my God, who is that? Dressed up like that?" she said. When Julia asked her nanna if she liked it, she said, "Yeah, it's like old fashion. Big jacket on him. My eyes are so bad."

Lastly, a picture of Justin and Hailey Bieber from their wedding popped up. "Who's the happy couple?" Nanna asked, not realizing it was the same person from the previous photos. "They both look like teenagers."

You can watch the hilarious TikTok below: