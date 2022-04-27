Katy Perry Reacts After 'Idol' Contestant Sings Ex John Mayer's Song

Katy Perry had the most hilarious response to when an American Idol contestant performed a song by her ex boyfriend John Mayer.

On the Sunday (April 25) episode of Idol, 20-year-old contestant Noah Thompson performed Mayer's track "Heartbreak Warfare," a move that caused the "Firework" singer to become frazzled, Us Magazine reports. The pair dated on and off from 2012 to 2014, even releasing a duet in 2013 called "Who You Love."

While Perry called the performance "great," she said that she was "triggered" by her ex's song.

"I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me," she joked to the unsuspecting contestant, adding that would have "picked John Denver" instead. "You did great, but I can't talk anymore."

Thompson didn't seem to realize the connection as the song was chosen by fellow judge Luke Bryan, who, along with third judge Lionel Richie, tried to comfort Perry during her internal crisis.

The audience broke into laughter as Perry slid out of her chair, bemoaning, "Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?"