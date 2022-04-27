Kylie Jenner Says Kris Jenner Was Hacked After Her Most Recent Tweet

Kylie Jenner said that her mother Kris Jenner's Twitter account was hacked this week but after a quick look, it's clear Jenner was participating in some fun sibling rivalry. Earlier on Tuesday, April 26, the Kardashian matriarch tweeted "I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!"

Kylie quickly responded with "obviously hacked" in a now-viral quote retweet. But Kris- or whoever hacked her- didn't stop there! She sent out a second tweet about her second eldest daughter. "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!" Fans quickly caught on and joined in with Kylie by replying "hacked" to both tweets.