Travis Barker Reveals Romantic Reason Behind Kourtney Kardashian Proposal

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. In the newest episode of The Kardashians, the blink-182 drummer revealed the romantic reason behind the beachside proposal.

During the episode, which aired Thursday (April 21), Barker called his then-girlfriend's mother Kris Jenner as she was in the car with daughter Khloe Kardashian, per Billboard. Jenner, seemingly in on Barker's proposal plans, told him that the date he wanted was set and encouraged him to tell Khloe about his idea.

"The 17th is the first day we ever hung out and, like I told your mom, I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever and I believe she's my soulmate," Barker told his now-fiancée's family, who were holding back tears. "I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her."

He added, "I love you guys and I love Kourt, and I've never felt more sure about anything in my life."

Kourtney's younger sister couldn't contain her emotions, tearfully saying, "I'm just so happy because she's never wanted to get married or anything like that, and I know she does now with him."

As fans know, the proposal was a success and the two have already gotten a head start on the wedding process, surprising everyone with a "practice" wedding during a midnight ceremony in Las Vegas in March. They are also reportedly trying to have their first child together, which Kardashian opened up about during the episode, calling her IVF journey a difficult process.