Kylie Jenner Gives Update On Son's New Name

Kylie Jenner revealed that her newborn son with Travis Scott still doesn't have a name.

The couple welcomed their son in February, joining their first child together, 4-year-old daughter Stormi. While they initially named their second child Wolf Jacques Webster, Jenner announced in March that they were changing his name.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote in an Instagram Story on March 21. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

As for her son's new name, she and Scott are still working on it, she said to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her family's new show The Kardashians.

"We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it," she said. "Before I officially change it I want to make sure."

While speaking to ET alongside her family, she revealed that the name Wolf was actually suggested by one of her sisters.

"Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloe suggested," she said, to which her older sister joked, "Don't do this to me."

Even though Jenner and Scott plan to change their son's name, the 24-year-old beauty mogul has no hard feelings about the unique moniker. Another sister, Kim, joined in and said that sometimes the name you pick just doesn't match their personality.

"I liked the name," Jenner said. "There's nothing against Wolf, it just wasn't him."