Lizzo Surprised With An Impressive Spanish Birthday Tribute

Towards the end of her amazing song, Sarah didn't flinch after her earring fell off. Lizzo remained impressed with the singer. "Yes sing that earring off!" she exclaimed.



Sarah La Morena is a rising artist who makes regional Mexican music. The 23-year-old Black singer was adopted by Mexican parents as a toddler and learned Spanish has her first language. She got into music after she started singing in her local church and soon began making the music she grew up listening to. She has garnered plenty of attention since 2020 after various videos of her singing classic songs in Spanish like Jenni Rivera's "Que Me Vas A Dar" went viral.



Meanwhile, Lizzo's birthday is shaping up to be one of her best weeks of her career. After coming down from her performance with Harry Styles at Coachella, the "About Damn Time" rapper is gearing up to release her new album Special on Friday. Check out Sarah La Morena's special birthday dedication up top.

