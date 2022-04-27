Minneapolis Grandma Identifies A Serial Robber

Minneapolis police needed help identifying a suspect involved in multiple robberies throughout the city, and a local grandmother was able to crack the case with some inside information.

According to FOX9, the robberies had been committed by her granddaughter's boyfriend who was using the car that she lent her granddaughter as an escape vehicle. 22-year-old Matthew Derreck Howell held a market clerk at gunpoint on East 35th Street and took $500 from the cash register. Police suspect this to be his third robbery.

FOX9 noted that Howell escaped the scene in the white Cadillac that he parked in an alley. When police tracked the plates back to the grandmother, the case began to unravel.

According to a police investigation that was conducted, there were two other markets off of East Franklin Avenue that were robbed in a similar fashion, and police have Howell in mind as a suspect based off of the information that the grandmother was able to provide. Police believe that Howell carried a gun with him at every location. There is footage of him shooting a gun inside one of the markets, but not shooting anyone around him.

Howell is still on the run and police have been unable to locate his whereabouts.