North Carolina Woman Is First In The State To Win New Lottery Prize

A woman in North Carolina can't stop smiling after scoring a huge win in the state lottery.

Marcie Parfitt, of Mount Holly, recently stopped by the Xpress Market on Tuckaseege Road for her daily trip to get coffee when she also purchased a $5 Super Loteria scratch-off lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, she is the first winner in the game, which launched earlier this month with five $150,000 prizes. After Parfitt score of the prizes, four more remain in play.

"I kept looking at it over and over to make sure it was real," she said of her win. "I thought it was fake."

Even her husband, whom she called immediately after her win, could hardly believe it.

"He was like, 'Are you messing with me,'" she recalled. "It's definitely a blessing."

Parfitt claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (April 26), taking home a grand total of $106,516 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, she said she hopes to pay some of her bills and buy some land. Until then, she's busy basking in her win.

"I can't wipe the smile off my face," said Parfitt. "My cheeks hurts."