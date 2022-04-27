Son Of Former NFL Star Pleads Guilty To Stealing Dad's Super Bowl Rings

The son of former NFL star Vince Wilfork has pleaded guilty to stealing $400,000 in his dad's jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork took a plea deal last week for felony theft of property over $300,000, according to ABC 13. He was sentenced to five years of probation and community service by a Galveston County judge. Holmes-Wilfork was also ordered to return the rings and other items he stole back to his father.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in May 2021 for the theft and was later released on a $300,000 bond.

Wilfork noticed several items were missing from his home several weeks before his son's arrest. Among the missing items were two Super Bowl rings and two conference championship rings he won with the New England Patriots. A 10K white gold diamond necklace, white gold bracelets and three pairs of diamond earrings were also reported missing, according to ABC 13.

The former Patriot told police he originally thought he misplaced the jewelry items, but authorities discovered jewelry that was being sold by a memorabilia group. That's when police found Holmes-Wilfork had sold the Super Bowl rings for $62,000. The son, who used to play football for the Houston Cougars before being arrested and charged for drug possession in 2016, also pawned eight jewelry pieces for $4,600 without permission from his father.