Texas Man Shot During Argument About Parking Space

A Texas man was shot during an argument over a parking space last week.

The Waxahachie Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred after 3 p.m. April 19 in the 100 block of Kaufman Street in Waxahachie, according to WFAA. Police confirmed the shooting was about a parking space.

The situation unfolded when Shane Post was getting dropped off by a coworker in the parking lot in front of a couple of townhomes, Irina Post told WFAA. The coworker parked in the neighbor's spot to drop Shane off. Irina said within seconds, the townhome neighbor confronted Shane about the parking spot. Irina said her family has had two small run-ins with the neighbors before, but nothing of this magnitude.

"He came out in a robe, and he had already his gun loaded in his pocket," Irina told WFAA. Ring camera footage outside the townhome showed Shane walking toward the neighbor, who police identified as Nikki Brown. Brown pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot Shane in the torso. Shane fell to the ground and then limped away.

Officers began lifesaving measures when they arrived on the scene and Shane was transported to a local hospital. Shane is now in the ICU at Methodist Dallas where he's expected to be for at least a week. He is now in stable condition, but has major injuries to his liver, colon, pancreas and urethra, WFAA reported. Shane's mother, Dorothy Post, said doctors can't take the bullet out of Shane because it's too dangerous. Shane's family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

Brown was taken to Ellis County Jail but was released on bond.