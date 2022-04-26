Texas High School Track Star Fatally Shot At Party

A high school track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rashard Guinyard was a senior at Crowley High School and signed his letter of intent in February to run track at Abilene Christian University, according to WFAA. He was 17.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth over the weekend. Guinyard was found with at least one gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, police said. There was a "large gathering" outside of Haltom Thrift and unknown suspects began to fire their weapons. Guinyard was struck while running away, police said.

Officials at Crowley High School said in a letter to the community that crisis response teams are providing support to students and staff who are grieving the loss. Part of the letter said, "The Crowley ISD community is saddened by the death of one of our students who was a senior at Crowley High School. The student died this past weekend in a shooting that occurred at a private party and his death is under investigation. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

In a statement to WFAA, Crowley ISD officials said, "Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Fort Worth Police Department.