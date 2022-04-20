Texas Burglary Suspect Escapes Hospital, Steals Ambulance

A Texas man who was arrested earlier this week for burglary was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his neck and arm injuries. A day later, the man escaped the hospital and stole an ambulance. He later crashed it and ran away on foot before being arrested again.

The man is now facing charges of burglary, possession or methamphetamine and evading on foot, according to Fox News. The man will likely face more charges pending an investigation.

The burglary suspect was arrested Monday (April 18) evening and was taken to a local Houston hospital that day to be treated for his injuries.

Tuesday morning, he escaped the hospital after he asked a nurse if he could use the restroom. The man got upset when the nurse refused and an officer on duty tried to handcuff him. This led to an altercation and the man eventually made his way out of the hospital. He ran around the building and stole an ambulance that had just dropped off a patient, police said.

"Two paramedics were at the rear of the ambulance taking their patient out of the ambulance, and that’s when he took the opportunity to jump in," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin said at a news conference.

In the stolen ambulance, the man led police on a chase before he crashed the vehicle. He then began to run on foot.

SWAT was called to the scene where the man was hiding in a home. Hours later, the man came out of the house and police took him into custody.