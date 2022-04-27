This Is The Best High School In Minnesota According To U.S News

By Logan DeLoye

April 27, 2022

High School Diploma
Photo: Getty Images

There are a handful of high schools across Minnesota that offer upper education courses to prepare students for college. One school in particular offers the best curriculum in the state.

According to a national ranking put together by the U.S News and World Report, the Math and Science Academy in Woodbury is the best high school in Minnesota due to the availability of Advanced Placement coursework and percentage of minority enrollment. Over 70% of students take AP course work that helps them get a head start on college classes. The reading proficiency numbers are just as high as the students' math and science test scores.

Here is wha the U.S News and World Report had to say about Math and Science Academy:

Math and Science Academy is ranked first within Minnesota. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Math and Science Academy is 77%. The total minority enrollment is 52%, and 6% of students are economically disadvantaged. Math and Science Academy is ranked #117 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

For the rest of the list visit HERE.

