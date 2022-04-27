This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Wisconsin

Nothing pairs with Summer sunshine quite like an ice cream cone that is stacked tall, and this Wisconsin creamery offers its customers a multitude of flavors to choose from.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best ice cream in Wisconsin can be found at the Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The shop is known for being located in a super remote location on a family farm. It has been featured on Good Morning America and offers old-fashioned waffle and sugar cones.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Kelley Country Creamery:

"Of course the heart of dairy country would be churning luscious ice cream. Self-proclaimed as the “Best Ice Cream in the Middle of Nowhere,” Kelley Country has been a 200-acre family farmstead for more than a century-and-a-half, but the ice cream side of the biz came only shy of a decade ago and quickly gained accolades from media like a little show called Good Morning America, which called it the best ice cream in the country in 2013. Likely the secret to this success: The Kelley clan lets their cows live out a happy pasture life to produce the highest-quality milk for the highest-quality ice cream possible."

For more information visit thrillist.com.