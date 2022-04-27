This Is The Highest-Earning City In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

How much do you make? Are you wondering where your income ranks compared to other parts of your state?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in every state. Here's what they said about it and how they did it:

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households.

In Arizona, the highest-earning city is Paradise Valley. This city has a median household income of $211,393, which is 236% above the national median.

Here's a look at the top 5 highest-earning cities in Arizona:

  1. Paradise Valley
  2. Queen Creek
  3. Gilbert
  4. Scottsdale
  5. Marana

To read Stacker's full report, click here.

