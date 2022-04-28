8 Friends In North Carolina Team Up To Win $2 Million Powerball Prize

A group of eight coworkers in North Carolina teamed up years ago to collectively try their luck in the lottery. Now, their perseverance has paid off with a massive $2 million win.

The group, dubbed "The Purple 8" and who all work together in Hope Mills, partnered up about three years ago to help increase their chances of winning the lottery, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I've been having dreams lately about the winning ticket being sold in Fayetteville," said Michael Walker, one of the lucky winners. "So I bought at least one ticket in Fayetteville for each drawing."

His hunch paid off on Monday (April 25) when a ticket purchased at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville ended up matching all five white balls called during the drawing, winning him and the group a hefty $1 million prize. But the winnings didn't stop there as the Power Play ended up doubling the prize to $2 million. Walker couldn't believe his luck.

"It was a shock," he said. "My girlfriend ran into the backyard screaming and yelling."

All living around the Fayetteville area, the lucky winners include: Walker, Robert Peterson II, Phillip Freeman, Derick Hunt, John Oxendine, Catherine Simpson, Tharp Bordeaux and Mickey Sessoms. The group claimed their prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (April 28), splitting the $2 million prize eight ways with each receiving $250,000. After taxes, each member of "The Purple 8" took home $177,525.