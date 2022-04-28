Aaron Rodgers Finally Addresses Davante Adams' Departure

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly about his team trading away primary wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last month during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show's 'Draft Spectacular' Thursday (April 28) night.

"It was a little surprising with Davante," Rodgers said. "Obviously when I made my decision [to re-sign] I was still thinking he was gonna come back. I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going as far as how many years I was going to play.

"But I felt like he was gonna be back. It didn't, obviously, turn out that way but I have so much love for 'Te and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best with Derek [Carr] in Vegas but that's a big hole to fill for sure."