Amanda Bynes Feels 'Afraid' After Accusing Fiance Of Using Drugs

Amanda Bynes is "afraid" after she said her fiancé, Paul Michael, stopped taking his medications and accused him of using drugs.

The She's The Man star, whose longtime conservatorship ended last month, took to her Instagram Stories early Thursday (April 28) to say Michael went off of his medications and that she is scared of his "alarming" behavior, including vandalism and watching pornography, per Page Six.

"Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications," she said in the clips, adding, "I looked at this phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom's home."

She explained his alleged vandalism even further, telling her followers that, "He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior's alarming, and I'm afraid of what he'll do."

Bynes also claimed that her fiancé has been using drugs for six months after she "found Paul's stash of crack cocaine," adding that she kicked him out of the house.

"He needs serious help," she said.

The former actress later posted an update to say that she made Michael take a drug test and that he was clean.

Following the Easy A star's shocking claims, Michael took to his own Instagram account to refute the accusations, saying he doesn't know "what the f--- she's talking about," the outlet reports.

"Y'all gotta stop talking you s---," he said. "You guys don't f------ know anything."

According to TMZ, Michael called police to their home around 2:30 a.m. following Bynes' allegations and a verbal altercation, telling officers that she was out of control and had been taking his Adderall medication.

As of time of publication, Bynes' attorney did not immediately return either outlet's request for comment.