While college is years away for third graders, an Arizona class has a lot to look forward to.

Sixty-three third grade students at Bernard Black Elementary in Phoenix were surprised with full-ride college scholarships during a school assembly earlier this week, according to 12 News.

"I thought they were going to get a little award or something; like it was a little banquet," a parent said.

A local foundation — the Rosztoczy Foundation's "College Promise" program — is to thank for providing these full-ride scholarships to Bernard Black students.

"For every Bernard Black third grader, that is right here with us, they are offering a full-ride college scholarship," Roosevelt School District Superintendent Quintin Boyce told parents during an assembly on Monday (April 25).

The scholarships will cover college tuition, books and room and board. To qualify for the scholarship, students must graduate from Bernard Black Elementary and a Phoenix Union High School. They must also demonstrate financial need and attend an Arizona state university.

"The goal, through the generous officer of this family, is that finances will not be the barrier that college is an option for every third grader right here," Boyce said.

This is the second time the Rosztoczy Foundation provides free college for students. In 2012, the foundation gave full-ride scholarships to 80 third graders at Michael Anderson School in Avondale.