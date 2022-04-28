Birthday Road Trip Ends In Arrest For 3 Texas Friends For Having Edibles

Three men from Houston, Texas, have been arrested following a 21st birthday celebration road trip after police found edibles in their car.

Dandre and Dante Burroughs and Samuel Serrano-Griffiths are currently being held at the Clay County Jail on felony drug possession charges, according to ABC 13. Each is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Burroughs brothers and Serrano-Griffiths were on their way back from celebrating Dandre and Dante's 21st birthdays in Colorado. The Burroughs' mother, Raquel Burroughs, said the men are accused of having edibles in the car when they were pulled over. Although the Clay County Sheriff's Office could not confirm the amount of drugs found in the car, they men are facing charges that range between two and 400 grams. This is each of the men's first offense in Harris County.

"They work. They are hard workers. They are just really good kids. Even though they are my kids, I am not just saying that, I have been told that many times, (of) how respectful they are," Raquel Burroughs told ABC 13.

The men were pulled over during a traffic stop for speeding and an unsafe lane change, Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde said. The three men had a video magistrate hearing where probable cause was found.