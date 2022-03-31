Diddy Denies Confirming Will Smith & Chris Rock Were Good After Oscars Slap
By Tony M. Centeno
March 31, 2022
Shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Diddy came out to do his presenter duties. While on stage, he claimed that he can confirm that the "problem was over" between the actors. Now, Diddy asserts that his words were taken out of context.
In a statement that TMZ published Wednesday, March 30, Diddy clarified that he never said Smith and Rock officially buried the hatchet. Despite using the word "confirm" while on stage, the media mogul claimed that he was misquoted.
“I never confirmed they had reconciled," Diddy told the outlet. "I said, ‘As brothers, they will work it out, and let’s move on with love.’”
‘Moving on with LOVE’ 🖤🏆 @Diddy steps in to save the night. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9CA7qJ8WXd— REVOLT (@revolttv) March 28, 2022
As you can see from the clip above, it sure sounded like he tried to confirm that both actors were good after. Page Six did confirm that Diddy spoke to both actors following the incident, however, Smith and Rock did not talk to each other. A source close to Diddy also told TMZ that Brother Love knows people are hurting and doesn't want to be the man stuck in the middle of it.
Will Smith did issue an apology to the Academy and Rock after the slap was broadcasted across the world. However, according to Chris' brother Tony Rock, Smith's apology was "BS" and that Rock "did NOT approve of it." Meanwhile, the Academy is currently looking into the incident following reports that the actor did not leave the Oscars when he was asked to. Smith could face several consequences, including having his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role stripped away from him.