Diddy Denies Confirming Will Smith & Chris Rock Were Good After Oscars Slap

Shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Diddy came out to do his presenter duties. While on stage, he claimed that he can confirm that the "problem was over" between the actors. Now, Diddy asserts that his words were taken out of context.

In a statement that TMZ published Wednesday, March 30, Diddy clarified that he never said Smith and Rock officially buried the hatchet. Despite using the word "confirm" while on stage, the media mogul claimed that he was misquoted.

“I never confirmed they had reconciled," Diddy told the outlet. "I said, ‘As brothers, they will work it out, and let’s move on with love.’”