Giants Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones Ahead Of Draft: Report

The New York Giants have not exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones' rookie contract, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The report comes hours ahead of the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Giants currently holding the No. 5 and No. 7 picks.

Jones, a former No. 6 overall pick in 2019, was limited to just 11 starts in 2022 and has a career QB record of 12-25 in 37 total starts during his first three seasons.

Russini noted that the Giants still have plans for Jones under new head coach Brian Daboll, who had found previous success working with fellow first-round quarterback Josh Allen as an offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.