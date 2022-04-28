Here's How Coachella's Co-Founder Feels About Kanye West's Abrupt Departure

“I Zoomed with him a couple days prior, and I think it was a good decision for him,” Tollett said.



Tollett also asserted that there's no other drama that lurked behind-the-scenes. In fact, he said that he's on good terms with Ye. Tollett also described what he was thinking when they decided to replace the rapper with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. According to him, Abel and his manager Sal Slaiby contacted him immediately after the announcement was made and asked him what he was looking for in a headlining show. However, Tollett was still too shocked by Ye's decision to answer their question.



“I said, ‘I actually don’t know yet. Right now I’m a little stunned with Kanye leaving. I’ve got to think what to do here,’” Tollett recalled.



Eventually, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were locked in and they won over everyone with their set. As for Ye, he's reportedly looking into seeking treatment at a behavioral rehab center with a luxury component. So far, his long-term plans for treatment have not been confirmed.