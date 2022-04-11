Kanye West Is Reportedly Considering Treatment At 'Luxury' Facility

The latest report appears to corroborate PageSix's previous claim about Ye's decision to "go away somewhere to get better." Earlier this month, the outlet reported that Ye had told his ex-wife Kim that he planned on staying out of the public eye and away from social media "for the sake of the children." A rep for the Donda rapper did not confirm the report but did say that Ye "is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”



According to the source close to Ye's team, Ye is reportedly considering isolated yet upscale places for treatment like Arizona, Thailand or Bali. However, he has not reached a decision about a particular location yet. The rapper, who's previously spoken publicly about his struggle with bipolar disorder, is also back on his medication.



The new reporting also coincides with Ye's decision to pull out of Coachella. Another source from Ye's team told E! News that the rapper's only goal is "to focus on himself." The source also claimed that the festival was "a lot of pressure and stress on him right now."