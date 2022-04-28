Iconic 'Bill & Ted' Circle K Store In Arizona Closing Its Doors

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Circle K convenience store on Southern Avenue in Tempe is closing its doors. The store was featured in the iconic 1989 film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

It was at this specific store that the time-traveling duo entered George Carlin's magical phone booth that took them on their "excellent adventure." Most of the original "Bill & Ted" film was shot in and around the Phoenix area over the course of ten weeks in 1987.

Now, fans will be disappointed to learn that the Circle K store will no longer be open. The store confirmed the closure to 12 News. Circle K wrote in a statement:

"As we try to deliver a most outstanding experience for our customers, we sometimes have to make tough calls on some older, smaller stores like this special location. We’re selling the property and providing opportunities for our team there to continue working with us at one of our many stores in the Valley."

The store hasn't provided any additional details about when the store will be closing. The company did say that they have some "bodacious plans" to open a new "state-of-the-art" store and offer new services.

