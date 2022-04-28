New Chicken Eatery Opening Up In Arizona

A Denver-based eatery is flying to coop to set up shop in Arizona, reported 12 News. Birdcall will be opening its first Arizona location in Scottsdale on May 2nd.

According to restaurant officials, the newest location will be at 7204 East Shea Boulevard. This is the eighth location for the restaurant chain since it was first opened up back in 2016.

The eatery will be celebrating its grand opening with a Golden Ticket giveaway. This means that the first 25 customers in the drive-thru line will be getting free food from Birdcall for an entire year.

Throughout opening week, the restaurant will be matching and personally delivering a complimentary sandwich to local firefighters, police, and first responders in the Scottsdale area for each entrée purchased.