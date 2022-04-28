James Corden Will Be Leaving 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden will be departing The Late Late Show in 2023, per Deadline. The host has extended his contract for one year and will make his exit right before summer 2023 after eight and a half years of hosting the late-night series.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said to Deadline. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The show has seen massive success on YouTube, especially with Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" series. His segment with Adele has gained more than 250 million views while his segment with One Direction racked up 189 million views. Overall, the show's YouTube channel boasts over 10 Billion views with 27 million subscribers.

Corden's said of his plans upon his departure, “There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it."