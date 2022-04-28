Man Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant, Uses Slur During Flight To Phoenix

A man allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and used a homophobic slur during a flight from Atlanta to Phoenix last week.

Christopher Alexander Morgan has been accused by FBI investigators for the incident that occurred on Delta flight 2908 on April 22, according to KTVU.

Before the flight took off, Morgan refused to comply with instructions from the flight crew, investigators said. The unruly passenger was also angry when he was given a non-alcoholic drink when he ordered a second alcoholic one.

Investigators said Morgan used profanity and a homophobic slur directed toward the flight attendant. Morgan allegedly threw a cup of ice at the flight attendant and hit him in the chest with the phone he was using to inform the captain of the incident. A witness passenger confirmed Morgan's actions, according to court documents.

When the plane landed in Phoenix, Morgan was interviewed by the FBI. Court documents said:

"According to Morgan, he was traveling home to Arizona. Morgan said the flight attendant was homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable. Morgan said that he is homophobic, and that it is possible he could have been intimidating to the flight attendants. He said that his homophobia may have caused his temper towards the flight attendant to escalate."

Morgan admitted to using a homophobic slur toward the flight attendant, but denied the assault and said he never touched a telephone, investigators said.

A Delta spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"Delta flight 2908 on April 22 from Atlanta to Phoenix was met on arrival by law enforcement following a reported incident involving a customer onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and discrimination at our airports and aboard our aircraft and takes all reports of such behavior seriously, especially when directed at our employees. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers."