Patriots Predicted To Take Player With Local Ties In 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots may not have to look far for their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft for the first-round hours ahead of the event on Thursday (April 28) night, which has the Patriots selecting former Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

"Johnson just feels like a New England fit. He's smart, versatile and tough," Jeremiah wrote.

NFL.com ranks Johnson as having a 6.34 prospect grade, projecting him to "eventually be a plus starter."

The 22-year-old was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, as well as a second-team All-ACC pick in 2019 and third-team All-ACC in 2020.

Johnson played offensive guard for the majority of his collegiate career, but was moved to left tackle prior to his senior season in 2020.

The Maryland native opted to utilize the extra year of eligibility for collegiate athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to Boston College for a fifth season, moving back to the guard position.

"The phrase 'phone booth guard' was made for Johnson thanks to his wide, girthy frame and immense playing power," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Johnson's draft page. "Johnson has experience at tackle, but he's clearly an interior blocker on the next level. He has knock-back pop at the point of attack with the ability to win the block in a test of strength."

New England has a need for interior lineman after trading longtime offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick last month.