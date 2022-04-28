Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Is Scoring A New Television Series

The members of Pearl Jam have been hunkering down since postponing their 2020 Gigatron tour at the onset of the pandemic, but they've been keeping themselves plenty busy. Frontman Eddie Vedder released a solo album, and Jeff Ament scored the upcoming Hulu series, Under the Banner of Heaven.

The bassist revealed the news in an Instagram post on Pearl Jam's profile, sharing that he worked with the band's touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and longtime collaborator Josh Evans, who produced Gigaton.

"Since last October, I've had the honor of creating music for the new UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN series with Josh Klinghoffer and Josh Evans, including some incredible trio days with John Wicks," he wrote alongside an emotional scene from the show. "Jon Krakauer's book and Lance Black's personal vision and leadership made this one of the most gratifying projects I've ever worked on. Truly epic. Thank you. Thank you."

Pearl Jam head embark on their long-awaited tour next week. See Ament's announcement and a full list of tour dates below.