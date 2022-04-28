Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Is Scoring A New Television Series

By Katrina Nattress

April 28, 2022

32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

The members of Pearl Jam have been hunkering down since postponing their 2020 Gigatron tour at the onset of the pandemic, but they've been keeping themselves plenty busy. Frontman Eddie Vedder released a solo album, and Jeff Ament scored the upcoming Hulu series, Under the Banner of Heaven.

The bassist revealed the news in an Instagram post on Pearl Jam's profile, sharing that he worked with the band's touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and longtime collaborator Josh Evans, who produced Gigaton.

"Since last October, I've had the honor of creating music for the new UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN series with Josh Klinghoffer and Josh Evans, including some incredible trio days with John Wicks," he wrote alongside an emotional scene from the show. "Jon Krakauer's book and Lance Black's personal vision and leadership made this one of the most gratifying projects I've ever worked on. Truly epic. Thank you. Thank you."

Pearl Jam head embark on their long-awaited tour next week. See Ament's announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour

05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena

05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Pearl Jam
