Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Is Scoring A New Television Series
By Katrina Nattress
April 28, 2022
The members of Pearl Jam have been hunkering down since postponing their 2020 Gigatron tour at the onset of the pandemic, but they've been keeping themselves plenty busy. Frontman Eddie Vedder released a solo album, and Jeff Ament scored the upcoming Hulu series, Under the Banner of Heaven.
The bassist revealed the news in an Instagram post on Pearl Jam's profile, sharing that he worked with the band's touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and longtime collaborator Josh Evans, who produced Gigaton.
"Since last October, I've had the honor of creating music for the new UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN series with Josh Klinghoffer and Josh Evans, including some incredible trio days with John Wicks," he wrote alongside an emotional scene from the show. "Jon Krakauer's book and Lance Black's personal vision and leadership made this one of the most gratifying projects I've ever worked on. Truly epic. Thank you. Thank you."
Pearl Jam head embark on their long-awaited tour next week. See Ament's announcement and a full list of tour dates below.
Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour
05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena
05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena