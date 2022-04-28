Quavo Lands His First Leading Role In An Upcoming Film

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta," Quavo said about his new role. "This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”



Get ready to see plenty of car stunts and tricks in this action-packed thriller. Takeover will be a unique film that will fuse live-action and aminated scenes together thanks to Trioscope's "proprietary animation technique." The film is one of several projects that will be released by Quality Control Music’s production arm, Quality Films, and Trioscope Studios. Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas have signed on as producers.



Quavo recently began his foray into acting a few years ago. He's appeared in TV series like Atlanta, Black-ish, Ballers, Narcos: Mexico and Star. So far, details about the rest of the cast and the film's release date have not been confirmed.