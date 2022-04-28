Quavo Lands His First Leading Role In An Upcoming Film
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2022
It looks like Quavo is finally getting the lead role he deserves. After he expressed interest in starring alongside Jack Harlow in the White Men Can't Jump reboot, the Migos rapper will now star in his own film.
According to a report Deadline published on Wednesday, April 27, Quavo will star in a new movie about Atlanta's street car culture. The film, titled Takeover, follows Guy Miller, who's trying to clean up his life following a prison bid, as he dives back into Atlanta's flashy yet dangerous takeover scene while he's out on parole. The film is written by Jeb Stuart, who is the pen behind blockbuster films like Die Hard and The Fugitive, directed by Greg Jonkajty.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta," Quavo said about his new role. "This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”
Get ready to see plenty of car stunts and tricks in this action-packed thriller. Takeover will be a unique film that will fuse live-action and aminated scenes together thanks to Trioscope's "proprietary animation technique." The film is one of several projects that will be released by Quality Control Music’s production arm, Quality Films, and Trioscope Studios. Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas have signed on as producers.
Quavo recently began his foray into acting a few years ago. He's appeared in TV series like Atlanta, Black-ish, Ballers, Narcos: Mexico and Star. So far, details about the rest of the cast and the film's release date have not been confirmed.