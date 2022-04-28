'Queer Eye' Bringing Its Next Season To New Orleans

New Orleans is about to get a lot more fabulous when the "Fab Five" themselves arrive in the city for the next season of Queer Eye.

The fan-favorite Netflix series is moving into New Orleans for its seventh season and they're asking for nominations of deserving locals. Queer Eye has been performing "make-betters" since it first debuted in 2018, offering lifestyle, fashion, design, hair and culinary advice to the chosen "heroes," per WWLTV. The series has previously filmed in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Texas.

The show made the announcement on Wednesday (April 27), sharing the news in a post on Instagram.