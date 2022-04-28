'Queer Eye' Bringing Its Next Season To New Orleans
By Sarah Tate
April 28, 2022
New Orleans is about to get a lot more fabulous when the "Fab Five" themselves arrive in the city for the next season of Queer Eye.
The fan-favorite Netflix series is moving into New Orleans for its seventh season and they're asking for nominations of deserving locals. Queer Eye has been performing "make-betters" since it first debuted in 2018, offering lifestyle, fashion, design, hair and culinary advice to the chosen "heroes," per WWLTV. The series has previously filmed in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Texas.
The show made the announcement on Wednesday (April 27), sharing the news in a post on Instagram.
Each of the show's stars shared their excitement about coming to the Crescent City. Jonathan Van Ness commented, "👏👏👏 yayyyy," while their fellow Fab Five member Antoni Porowski captioned his own post of the news, "well sprinkle me with cajun seasoning, cover me with Mardi Gras necklaces and shove a beignet in my mouth, Queer Eye's headed to New Orleans!"
In addition to JVN and Porowski, the other stars of the heartwarming series include Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.
The show has placed on open casting call for nominations. Anyone interested in nominating someone from the area are encouraged to email their qualifications to QEcasting@itv.com.