'Queer Eye' Bringing Its Next Season To New Orleans

By Sarah Tate

April 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New Orleans is about to get a lot more fabulous when the "Fab Five" themselves arrive in the city for the next season of Queer Eye.

The fan-favorite Netflix series is moving into New Orleans for its seventh season and they're asking for nominations of deserving locals. Queer Eye has been performing "make-betters" since it first debuted in 2018, offering lifestyle, fashion, design, hair and culinary advice to the chosen "heroes," per WWLTV. The series has previously filmed in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Texas.

The show made the announcement on Wednesday (April 27), sharing the news in a post on Instagram.

Each of the show's stars shared their excitement about coming to the Crescent City. Jonathan Van Ness commented, "👏👏👏 yayyyy," while their fellow Fab Five member Antoni Porowski captioned his own post of the news, "well sprinkle me with cajun seasoning, cover me with Mardi Gras necklaces and shove a beignet in my mouth, Queer Eye's headed to New Orleans!"

In addition to JVN and Porowski, the other stars of the heartwarming series include Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

The show has placed on open casting call for nominations. Anyone interested in nominating someone from the area are encouraged to email their qualifications to QEcasting@itv.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.