Sarah Michelle Gellar Responds To Being Billie Eilish's Celebrity Crush

Billie Eilish recently revealed her childhood celebrity crush in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories and it was none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar! In the question box, a fan asked "whos your childhood celebrity crush?" and Eilish responded with a photo of Gellar as Buffy clutching her main vampire-fighting weapon.

Gellar was seemingly floored by the reveal and even posted a screenshot of Billie's answer to her own Instagram page. "I'm dead. That's all," the actress wrote in the caption.