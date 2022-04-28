This Is The Best College In Minnesota

When you think of Minnesota, what college comes to mind? Though Minnesota State University is the largest, there is one that ranks higher.

Forbes compiled a list of the best colleges in every state and Carleton College is the best in Minnesota. Carleton College is rated high due to its unique traditions. The traditions range from an all-day softball game to "externship" participation.

Here is what Forbes had to say about Carleton College:

A small liberal arts college in Northfield, MN, Carleton College combines a strong liberal arts education with a host of unique traditions. Carleton runs on a 10-week trimester system, with students typically taking three classes a semester. Students often participate in month-long “externships” over the winter between their fall and winter terms. All Carleton seniors must complete “Comps,” a senior capstone project that can range from a research paper to a short film. In the spring, students participate in “Rotblatt,” an all-day softball game that lasts an inning for every year in the school’s history (over 150 at this point). Carleton alumni are passionate about furthering their education. The school is a top producer of Fulbright scholars, and the most common workplace for graduates is other institutions of higher learning.

