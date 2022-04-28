This Is The Best College In Ohio

The best college in Ohio is certainly not the largest. This school has unique experimental programs put in place that allow student to teach their own courses for credit, but what is it?

According to a list of the best colleges in every state compiled by Forbes, the best college in Ohio is Oberlin College. Oberlin is rated high due to its liberal arts college and the extensive amount of majors and minors that are offered.

Here is what Forbes had to say about the Oberlin:

"Founded in 1833, Oberlin College (Top College No. 46) was the first college to adopt a policy to admit African Americans and to grant bachelor’s degrees to women in a coed program. Sitting at No. 6 Midwest region Top College in 2015, the private liberal arts college located in Oberlin, OH, offers 47 majors and 42 minors and concentrations. The Oberlin Conservatory of Music is the oldest continuously operating conservatory in the country. Eighty-three percent freshmen receive grants from the school averaging $21,600. Oberlin Experimental College, or ExCo, gives students the chance to teach their own for-credit courses on interesting topics outside of the traditional curriculum. Students also complete projects of their choosing during “winter term” in January. Members of Oberlin’s 21 varsity teams compete in Division III sports."

