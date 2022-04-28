Viral Florida Home Listing Advertises Free 'Rehabbed Ex-Husband'

If you're looking to buy a home in Florida, one woman is offering a house that comes with a free ex-husband.

Real estate investor Crystal Ball's listing is going viral on social media due to the funny photos advertising said former spouse alongside the $699,000 home in Panama City Beach. The photos feature Richard Chaillou making silly poses in various rooms of the house. Sometimes he strikes a move alongside a plush white tiger.

What's really catching people's attention is that Ball, a real estate investor, is advertising Chaillou as a "wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband" with extra-long ears and amazing cooking skills.