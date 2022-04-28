Viral Florida Home Listing Advertises Free 'Rehabbed Ex-Husband'
By Zuri Anderson
April 29, 2022
If you're looking to buy a home in Florida, one woman is offering a house that comes with a free ex-husband.
Real estate investor Crystal Ball's listing is going viral on social media due to the funny photos advertising said former spouse alongside the $699,000 home in Panama City Beach. The photos feature Richard Chaillou making silly poses in various rooms of the house. Sometimes he strikes a move alongside a plush white tiger.
What's really catching people's attention is that Ball, a real estate investor, is advertising Chaillou as a "wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband" with extra-long ears and amazing cooking skills.
Per the listing this Panama City Beach, FL home has 3 bd, 2 ba, is listed at $699,000 and comes with a “rehabbed ex-husband as a tenant” who can be used as a personal chef pic.twitter.com/wk4Q5VAJbm— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 24, 2022
"I used comedy and humor to get through a very, very difficult situation, and I was able to maintain an intact relationship with him," Ball told WFLA. "We co-parent very closely. He’s a phenomenal father."
Unfortunately, some people didn't take to kindly to the quirky post, so it was removed from Zillow and MLS, according to Ball. Luckily, the popular Twitter account, Zillow Gone Wild, has archived the post through screenshots, including part of the listing description:
"Wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband up for grabs as tenant in this stunning Panama City Beach, Fl. home. This dream man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server cooking up perfect meals on a new stove with updated countertops you can make memories on. Head covering is well worn, mostly balding, like the eagles soaring in the sky above S. Lagoon steps from your massive driveway. XL ears will pick up creaks and make sure WD40 is applied to your new fixtures. Superhuman strength will save your back years of hard work lifting your hot tub cover where you can fall in love listening to our two young boys splashing in the pool."
You can check out the current listing HERE.