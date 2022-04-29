2 Teams Made Draft Day Trade Offers For Deebo Samuel: Report

Two teams reportedly offered first-round picks to the San Francisco 49ers in an attempt to acquire disgruntled star wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Tuesday (April 28) night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday (April 29), Rapoport confirmed the New York Jets "offered pick 10 and a pick swap" and " the Lions "had an offer on the table" before trading up to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall.

"The 49ers just wouldn't engaged and I think everyone was just sort of waiting like, 'alright, well obviously they're just going to do this deal and then they just didn't.

"And so, now, like, he's not happy. When's he going to show up? I don't know. And I think they're going to try to make this better but will they? Like, there's a lot more questions than answers on the Deebo Samuel situation now that he didn't get traded last night."

Last week, Rapoport reported Samuel ended negotiations on a contract extension with the 49ers and requested a trade.

"The #49ers have been looking to make offers for a long-term deal with WR Deebo Samuel, but he’s been unwilling to engage," Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday (April 20). "This is why. Unclear where this goes from here. But Samuel wanting out is the latest in big-name WR drama."

Days prior, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Samuel was expected to miss on-field workouts, which the 49ers began on Tuesday (April 19).

Samuel, 26, has one year remaining on his rookie contract and find himself in line for new deal after a record-setting offseason for the wide receiver position.