Deebo Samuel, 2 Other NFL Star WRs To Skip On-Field Workouts: Report

Three of the NFL's top young wide receivers reportedly plan to skip their team's respective on-field offseason workouts amid pushes for new contracts.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers; A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans; and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders are all expected to miss on-field work as their teams kickoff their offseason programs this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans and Commanders are both scheduled to being their offseason programs on Monday (April 18) while the 49ers are set to start on Tuesday (April 19).

McLaurin still intends to report on time for the beginning of Washington's program, despite his unresolved contract situation, a source confirmed to Schefter.

Samuel, Brown and McLaurin all have one year remaining on their rookie contracts and find themselves in line for new deals after a record-setting offseason for the wide receiver position.

All Pro receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year deal worth up to $142.5 million (including $67.5 million guaranteed and an annual average of $28.5 million paid) upon being acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month.

Adams' deal was the largest contract given to a non-quarterback in NFL history, prior to Tyreek Hill signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs one week after Adams' trade.

Hill's contract includes a record $30 million annual salary, as well as $72.2 million guaranteed and $52.535 million at signing, ESPN reports.

Other notable offseason wide receiver deals include Stefon Diggs' four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills; Christian Kirk signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years, $72 million; Mike Williams re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers for three years, $60 million; and Chris Godwin re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years, $60 million.

Samuel, 26, was a first-team All-Pro wide receiver and Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021, having excelled in several areas, which included setting an NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single season (8).

The former University of South Carolina standout has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 550 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 550 attempts (6.8 yards per carry) during his first three NFL seasons.

Brown, 24, was limited to just 13 games in 2021, having recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during each of his first two seasons.

The former Ole Miss standout still recorded 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns, with the one-seed Titans going 11-2 in games he appeared in.

McLaurin, 26, recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season, despite Washington's inconsistency at the quarterback position.

The former Ohio State standout finished the 2021 season with 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.