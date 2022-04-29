'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Under Investigation For 'Sensitive' Case
By Sarah Tate
April 29, 2022
Laine Hardy, the winner of season 17 of American Idol, is under investigation by Louisiana police.
A spokesperson for Louisiana State University confirmed that there was an "active investigation" with the university's police department that involved the singer-songwriter, but they declined to provide additional details explaining the nature of the investigation, NBC News reports.
Hardy took to social media Thursday (April 29) night to address the situation, telling fans he's fully cooperating with police. He also didn't specify the nature of the investigation, just calling it "sensitive."
"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he wrote, adding, "...I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."
The "Memorize You" singer, who is a native of Louisiana, also noted that while he understands his life is a public one, he hopes that people will respect his privacy due to the "sensitive nature" of the claims.
"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," he said. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time."
According to local news station WAFB, a source familiar with the case said the 21-year-old musician is accused of leaving a "listening device" inside a girl's home to overhear conversations. Hardy turned himself into LSU Police on Friday (April 29) and was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for booking. As of 10 a.m. CT, no charges have been released, however the department is expected to announce any charges later in the day.