'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Under Investigation For 'Sensitive' Case

Laine Hardy, the winner of season 17 of American Idol, is under investigation by Louisiana police.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State University confirmed that there was an "active investigation" with the university's police department that involved the singer-songwriter, but they declined to provide additional details explaining the nature of the investigation, NBC News reports.

Hardy took to social media Thursday (April 29) night to address the situation, telling fans he's fully cooperating with police. He also didn't specify the nature of the investigation, just calling it "sensitive."

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he wrote, adding, "...I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."