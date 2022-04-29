Arizona Grandpa Builds DIY Rollercoaster In Backyard

One Arizona grandpa built a DIY roller coaster in his backyard for his grandkids and it's honestly really cool. 12 News reported that Gary Dykman spent three months building a small rollercoaster in the yard of his Tucson home.

The retired mechanic says the project wasn't too hard to figure out. He explained, "I just got some pipes and tubing and started bending it."

Dykman says that he got the idea after his daughter announced that she was pregnant with the family's first grandchild.

Now, the unique toy has become quite the spectacle. Dykman says he only lets family take a ride on it, however, because he doesn't want to deal with any liabilities.