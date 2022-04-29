Arizona Grandpa Builds DIY Rollercoaster In Backyard
By Ginny Reese
April 29, 2022
One Arizona grandpa built a DIY roller coaster in his backyard for his grandkids and it's honestly really cool. 12 News reported that Gary Dykman spent three months building a small rollercoaster in the yard of his Tucson home.
The retired mechanic says the project wasn't too hard to figure out. He explained, "I just got some pipes and tubing and started bending it."
Dykman says that he got the idea after his daughter announced that she was pregnant with the family's first grandchild.
Now, the unique toy has become quite the spectacle. Dykman says he only lets family take a ride on it, however, because he doesn't want to deal with any liabilities.
After testing out the coaster with some heavy bags of concrete, Dykman allowed family on the ride. It's about 190 feet long and goes up to 20 mph. Dykman said, "The first time we had someone on it, they lost their hats on that little hump."
Now that Dyman has more time on his hands after retirement, he says he is going to work on some more projects. He's already started welding horseshoes to build some life-size statues. I wonder what's next... maybe a ferris wheel?