Justin Bieber & Don Toliver Get 'Honest' In New Song & Music Video

After teasing fans with a goofy video from the set, Justin Bieber has dropped his new collaboration "Honest" with rapper Don Toliver and it's accompanying music video. Bieber dons the same orange ski mask he wore in the "I Feel Funny" video, but this time around, the pair find themselves in a more serious predicament.

The Cole Bennett-directed music video takes place in a ski resort. Bieber and Toliver wear their best puffer jackets as they tear through the slopes on their snowmobiles with their respective girlfriends. "Oh honest Honest (honest) Your modest I like it (I like it) You stay down And you the baddest (baddest) Find you in the cut I copped it (I copped it)," sings Bieber during the tune's catchy and laidback chorus.

The winter getaway soon turns violent when they come across a frozen man sitting on a bench in the middle of the snow. As the group stops to investigate, a masked man jumps out from behind wielding a gun. Luckily, the woman Beiber is riding with is quick and starts shooting back. The rest of the group then embarks on an intense shootout amidst the snow-covered trees. When Bieber takes a hit to the knee, the group doesn't seem too concerned, opting for taking another kind of "hit" instead of attending to his wound.