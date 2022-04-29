Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 29. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, which opened its doors to around 2,000 specially-invited guests including members of the Foreign Royal Families and government and Commonwealth representatives, close friends of the couples, and figures from sports and entertainment like David Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Middleton wore a stunning lace and ivory wedding dress which was designed by Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen. According to the Abbey, sixteen royal weddings have taken place in the church and the tradition dates back nine hundred years to the marriage of Henry I and Princess Matilda of Scotland in 1100.