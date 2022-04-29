Kate Middleton & Prince William Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 29, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 29. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, which opened its doors to around 2,000 specially-invited guests including members of the Foreign Royal Families and government and Commonwealth representatives, close friends of the couples, and figures from sports and entertainment like David Beckham and Sir Elton John.
Middleton wore a stunning lace and ivory wedding dress which was designed by Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen. According to the Abbey, sixteen royal weddings have taken place in the church and the tradition dates back nine hundred years to the marriage of Henry I and Princess Matilda of Scotland in 1100.
Kate and Prince William went from college sweethearts to full-time working members of the royal family with three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. To celebrate, People spoke with insiders to see how the couple has made it work for 11 years in the public eye. "It's a relationship based on friendship," royal author Robert Lacey told People Royals.
"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Laura Warshauer, who lived in the same dorm as the couple in college told People. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"