Lizzo Dishes On How She Met Dr. Dre, Her Tour With Latto & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 29, 2022
Lizzo has met plenty of other celebrities during her three-year journey as a Grammy award-winning singer. Although she's mingled and worked with numerous artists in such a short time, her run-in with Dr. Dre is a moment she'll never forget.
During her visit to Big Boy's Neighborhood on Wednesday, April 27, the "About Damn Time" singer elaborated on the time she met Dr. Dre at Diddy's 50th birthday party back in 2019 before the pandemic hit the U.S. Big Boy mentioned that in all the time he's known the Aftermath founder he's never seen him actually walk up and introduced himself to anybody.
'I was just looking because I honestly thought he was on the way out and he was like 'Hi' and I was like 'Hello Dr. Dre' like what?" Lizzo recalled.
According to Big Boy, Dre wanted the longtime radio host to introduce him to the "Rumors" rapper. The fact that Dre was so hype about meeting her definitely got her heart racing. Lizzo also discussed the other rap legends that she's met recently like Missy Eliott and Queen Latifah. She worked with Elliott on their song "Tempo" and met the Queen at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Lizzo touched on other subjects like her new album Special and her upcoming 'Special' tour with Latto. She also detailed her experience hosting and performing at NBC's Saturday Night Live and gives Big Boy the low down on her new relationship.
Watch Lizzo's entire interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood up top.