Lizzo Dishes On How She Met Dr. Dre, Her Tour With Latto & More

'I was just looking because I honestly thought he was on the way out and he was like 'Hi' and I was like 'Hello Dr. Dre' like what?" Lizzo recalled.

According to Big Boy, Dre wanted the longtime radio host to introduce him to the "Rumors" rapper. The fact that Dre was so hype about meeting her definitely got her heart racing. Lizzo also discussed the other rap legends that she's met recently like Missy Eliott and Queen Latifah. She worked with Elliott on their song "Tempo" and met the Queen at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Lizzo touched on other subjects like her new album Special and her upcoming 'Special' tour with Latto. She also detailed her experience hosting and performing at NBC's Saturday Night Live and gives Big Boy the low down on her new relationship.



Watch Lizzo's entire interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood up top.