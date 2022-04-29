Pooh Shiesty Drops His New Project While In Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
April 29, 2022
Pooh Shiesty may have to remain behind bars to serve out the rest of his sentence, but at least he's still a man of his word. The Memphis, Tenn. native came through with plenty of new music as promised.
On Friday, April 29, the 1017 rapper delivered his second album Shiesty Season: Certified. Although it appears to be a sequel to his previous LP Shiesty Season: Spring Deluxe, the album still includes 10 new tracks including new collaborations with Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Big Scarr, 42 Dugg, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, BIG30 and more.
Shiesty Season: Certified also includes the rapper's recent collaboration with Jack Harlow "SUV's (Black On Black)". The project arrives just a week after Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. He was sentenced a few months after he pleaded guilty a firearm conspiracy charge stemming from an incident that happened in Miami back in 2020. After his sentencing hearing, Pooh Shiesty's team posted a message he sent from prison.
"THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES, SUPPORTERS, AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," Shiesty wrote in all caps. "I WISH I COULD BE COMINGG HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE, I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK."
The album arrives a few days after the rapper's team released the music video for "Gone MIA," which addresses the case that led to his his current prison bid. The video begins with a report from 7News in Miami that details the incident. From there, we can clips of Pooh taking pictures with fans and driving around Downtown Miami in the lime-green McLaren that he was in when he reportedly shot a drug dealer following a deal gone wrong.
Listen to Pooh Shiesty's new album Shiesty Season: Certified here.