Pooh Shiesty Drops His New Project While In Prison

Shiesty Season: Certified also includes the rapper's recent collaboration with Jack Harlow "SUV's (Black On Black)". The project arrives just a week after Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. He was sentenced a few months after he pleaded guilty a firearm conspiracy charge stemming from an incident that happened in Miami back in 2020. After his sentencing hearing, Pooh Shiesty's team posted a message he sent from prison.



"THE BIGGEST.. I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES, SUPPORTERS, AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES," Shiesty wrote in all caps. "I WISH I COULD BE COMINGG HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE, I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL ! BUT MEANTIME NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK."



The album arrives a few days after the rapper's team released the music video for "Gone MIA," which addresses the case that led to his his current prison bid. The video begins with a report from 7News in Miami that details the incident. From there, we can clips of Pooh taking pictures with fans and driving around Downtown Miami in the lime-green McLaren that he was in when he reportedly shot a drug dealer following a deal gone wrong.



Listen to Pooh Shiesty's new album Shiesty Season: Certified here.