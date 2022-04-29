Terrifying Footage: Gunshots Fired During Chicago High School Baseball Game

Over a dozen gunshots rang out during a high school baseball game in Wrightwood near St. Rita High School on Thursday afternoon. According to NBC5, the gunshots were not fired on school property, but they sounded very close.

A video that was posted to Twitter showed that the players were alert as the gun shots were fired. At first, the coaches and players tried to decipher what the sound was. When they realized what was happening, they began to duck and cover.

Chicago police reports stated that the shots were fired at a McDonald's off of South Western Avenue near the baseball field. NBC5 noted that a women was coming out of the McDonalds drive-thru when an SUV drove past and shot at her car multiple times.